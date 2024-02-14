Chief Of Staff Participates In NSD Celebrations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces H E Staff Lieutenant-General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit participated in the celebrations of the National Sport Day by practicing in numerous sport activities at the premises of the Command of the Qatari Amiri Land Forces.

To mark this occasion, a variety of places were designated for practicing a range of sports.

The General Command has been keen to organise such events to encourage its affiliates to practice sport and maintain their physical fitness to help them perform their duties optimally.

Many officers of the Armed Forces and their family members attended the events.