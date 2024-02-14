Indian Navy To Shed Another Colonial Symbol; Embraces Tradition And Brings Kurta-Pyjama In Naval Messes

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a significant move towards shedding colonial-era vestiges and embracing indigenous traditions, the Indian Navy has recently issued directives allowing officers and sailors to wear the traditional kurta-pyjama in naval messes, according to a report in the Times of India. This decision is in line with the government's directive to "Indianise" military customs and traditions, aiming to foster a sense of national identity and break away from colonial influences.

The report states that the Navy has issued directives to all its commands and establishments, permitting officers and sailors to adorn the "ethnic" ensemble of kurta-pyjamas, complemented by sleeveless jackets and closed formal shoes or sandals, within officers' messes and sailors' institutes.

The naval authorities have outlined strict guidelines regarding the color, cut, and shape of the kurta-pyjama, emphasizing a "solid tone" kurta with cuffs at sleeves and a length up to the knee. The accompanying narrow pyjama should match or contrast tones with trousers, featuring an elastic waistband and side pockets. Additionally, officers can wear a sleeveless jacket or waistcoat with a matching pocket square.

A "matching pocket square" may be added to the sleeveless and straight-cut waistcoat or jacket, the report stated.

Women officers opting for "kurta-churidaar" or "kurta-palazzo" are subject to similar guidelines.

The new dress code is applicable when the prescribed rig is informal (open collar) or casual in the messes. However, it is important to note that the dress code does not extend to warships or submarines, ensuring practicality in operational settings.

This move follows discussions during the naval commanders' conference, chaired by Admiral R Hari Kumar, where the option of adopting kurta-pyjamas as the "national civil dress" for naval officers and sailors was considered.



Until now, the wearing of kurta-pyjamas by male personnel and guests has been strictly prohibited in Army, IAF, and Navy messes. However, the Navy has taken the lead in actively identifying and eliminating colonial-era practices and symbols, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's directive for "Gulami ki Mansikta Se Mukti" (freedom from a mentality of slavery) since 2022.

However, the Navy's frequent use of this phrase has not been well-received by many veterans.

“It is unnecessary and in poor taste to harp on so-called `ghulami ki virasat (heritage of slavery) because it casts aspersions on the post-Independence generations of patriotic Indian Navy personnel who have served the Navy and nation, fought wars and shed blood,” former chief Admiral Arun Prakash (retd) had posted on `X'.

Beyond the dress code, the Navy is undergoing a broader process of "Indianisation." This includes renaming ranks for sailors and adopting epaulettes that highlight the heritage and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The discontinuation of officers carrying batons, symbolizing authority from the colonial era, is another noteworthy change.

The Indian Navy has unveiled a new "swadeshi" Ensign, symbolizing national pride and independence. During the commissioning of the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in September 2022, Prime Minister Modi revealed the new Ensign, which notably excluded the red-colored St George's Cross, a nod to breaking away from colonial symbols.



