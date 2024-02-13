Annual Christian Pilgrimage Conference Distinguishes Jordan As Guest Of Honour

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan participated in the annual meetings of Christian pilgrimage directors in the city of Lourdes, southern France, being honoured as the guest of honour for this year's gathering.

More than 850 pilgrimage directors from France and various countries took part in the meetings in the city that hosts The Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes, one of the most significant Christian pilgrimage sites.

Director of the Catholic Centre for Studies and Media, Rifat Bader mentioned that a film on religious tourism in Jordan was presented, welcoming Jordan as the distinguished guest for the year.

Bader highlighted the collaboration between religious tourism entities in Jordan, including the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the Jordan Tourism Board, the Baptism Site Commission, churches, and media, forming a promotional and marketing unit for Jordan.

Regarding the impact of the situation in Gaza on Jordanian tourism, Bader said that under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, Jordan is diplomatically advocating for an immediate ceasefire and against the escalation of war.

Tourism in Jordan has seen a relative decline compared to previous years, but the country remains stable politically and socially, qualifying it to receive pilgrims during these challenging times for Palestine.

The Jordanian tourism official in Paris, Samia Anastas, participated in the conference, showcasing a Jordanian corner with brochures, pictures and information about religious tourism.

After the meetings, Bader met with the Jordanian Ambassador in Paris, Leena Hadid, who praised Jordan's prominent participation in this year's annual Christian pilgrimage conference.

She mentioned that the General Conference and General Assembly of French pilgrimage in Jordan at the end of 2023 would lead to an increase in the number of French pilgrims visiting Jordan this year and in the coming years.