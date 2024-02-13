SCZONE Plans Promotional Tour To Belgium: Gamal El-Din

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Walid Gamal El-Din, Chairperson of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), met with François Cornet d'Elzius, Ambassador of Belgium to Cairo, to discuss cooperation and promotion of SCZONE.

Gamal El-Din presented the competitive advantages of SCZONE, especially its six ports on the Mediterranean and Red Sea. He also mentioned the efforts to develop the ports and the green fuel industry, in partnership with international players.

He said that SCZONE is planning a promotional tour to Belgium to showcase the investment opportunities in various sectors, especially green fuel and its related industries.

The Belgian ambassador welcomed the visit and expressed his support for the cooperation between the ports of SCZONE and the Belgian port of Antwerp. He praised the SCZONE's investments, potential, and capabilities. He hoped that the meeting would open new avenues for investment and cooperation.

SCZONE has conducted several promotional tours to promote the localization of industries, such as pharmaceuticals, green fuel, and automobiles. These tours have attracted many projects to SCZONE.