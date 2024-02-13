Universal Robots Reports Strong End To 2023 Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Universal Robots , the Danish collaborative robot company, has reported Q4 revenue of $103 million, up 21 percent on Q4 2022. The quarter was the company's largest revenue quarter to date. 2023 annual revenue was $304 million, down 7 percent on 2022.

The company's president, Kim Povlsen, says:“2023 was characterized by a difficult economic and business environment for many of our core customers with global industrial activity slowing in the first half of the year.

“Nevertheless, we saw growth in our focus accounts and key segments, including palletizing, and in our strategically important OEM channel. We ended the year strong and enter 2024 with a great foundation for further growth.”

Newest cobots helping to drive growth

In 2023 Universal Robots experienced strong demand for the first of its heavy payload cobots, the UR20, particularly for palletizing and welding applications.

In November, it launched the second model in the new series of cobots, the UR30, which will open new automation possibilities for its customers. Together the UR20 and UR30 represented 30 percent of Q4 revenue.

