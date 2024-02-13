Superior Energy Services Announces Special Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (the“Company”) announced today that its board of directors has declared a special dividend of approximately $250 million, or $12.38 per share of the Company's Class A Common Stock. The dividend will be paid to holders of record of the Company's Class A Common Stock as of the close of business on February 27, 2024. The special dividend will be paid on March 12, 2024.



About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services serves the drilling, completion and production-related needs of oil and gas companies worldwide through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment that are used throughout the economic life cycle of oil and gas wells. For more information, visit: .

