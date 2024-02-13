Mighty Joshua's Tribute To Bob Marley Returns To The Broadberry February 17Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Celebrating the birthday of the legendary Bob Marley, an unforgettable evening of reggae music and homage to one of the most iconic figures in music history.

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Broadberry in Richmond will host the much-anticipated return of Mighty Joshua's Tribute to Bob Marley. Mighty Joshua, renowned for his captivating performances and deep-rooted connection to reggae music, will headline the event on Saturday, February 17th. Joined by talented regional act Lionsbridge and DJ Seph Tekk, Mighty Joshua will lead the audience through a musical journey honoring Bob Marley's enduring legacy. Tickets are $15 in advance, doors open at 7 pm.2024 marks the revival of the five-year-running annual Mighty Marley Celebration after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making this year's event even more significant. This special concert, celebrating the birthday of the legendary Bob Marley (February 6, 1945), promises an unforgettable evening of reggae music and homage to one of the most iconic figures in music history. Moreover, the timing coincides with the release of the highly anticipated film 'Bob Marley: One Love,' adding an extra layer of excitement for fans of the reggae icon.In addition to celebrating timeless music, Mighty Joshua has exciting news of his own. He has recently completed his new album, 'Dreaducation.' The project is slated for release in late April, and following the album drop, Mighty Joshua will embark on a tour to showcase his latest work. There are several stops planned in the Mid-Atlantic region before heading into the summer tour and festival season.Mighty Joshua has opened for several internationally acclaimed reggae acts including Ziggy Marley, Steel Pulse, Beres Hammond, Akae Beka, the Wailers, Glen Washington, the Meditations, the Itals, and Culture w/ Kenyatta Hill. His musical roots in African percussion led to experimenting with sound and rhythm, soon after exposure to Djembe and Djun Djun drums they became a part of his playing repertoire which also includes the Didgeridoo. He has performed at top-tier music festivals stateside and also now booking in Europe and Africa. When he's not living the life of a professional musician, he enjoys integrating music for social awareness and celebrating the impact individuals can make.###

