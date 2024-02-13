LOS ANGELES UNION STATION CELEBRATES 85 YEARS OF CONNECTING THE PAST TO THE PRESENT THROUGH TRANSIT, COMMUNITY, ARTS AND CULTURE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Station will embark on a year-long series of programming and partnerships

This year, Los Angeles Union Station will celebrate 85 years of being a vibrant symbol of Downtown Los Angeles. In the eight-plus decades since its opening, Union Station has captured the spirit and soul of Los Angeles and has emerged as a vital portal to the promise of the California dream and a spirited destination for arts and culture. To commemorate this milestone, the Station will continue to energize the community with events and programs celebrating honored partnerships, unique artists and commemorative holidays throughout its 85th year.

The year of festivities will launch on February 15, with Celebrating in our Ancestors' Footsteps, a special recognition of the Waiting Room exhibition Where You Stand: Chinatown 1880 to 1939 . The Metro Art event will kick off with a dynamic, traditional lion dance performance by students of the local East Wind Foundation and will continue with a guided walk-through of the exhibition led by Metro Art.

"Los Angeles Union Station is thrilled to welcome and encourage Angelenos to join us for dancing, music, films and more in celebration of our 85th anniversary. Since May 1939, Los Angeles Union Station has been so much more than the connector between physical communities in the West – it has also been the meeting ground for cultural exchange, art and celebration building connection between the diverse communities of people who call Los Angeles home," said Susie Vance, Director of Marketing for

Morlin Asset Management c/o Los Angeles Union Station.

On February 23, the Station will host a free screening of "Geoff McFetridge: Drawing a Life," a Metro Art event that will include a conversation between the one-of-a-kind visual artist and LA-based writer, Alissa Walker. Next up and back by popular demand, Metro Art Presents will partner with KJazz for Jazz Tracks, inviting Angelenos of all ages to enjoy an exceptional night of live music and special performances.

The Station will continue its participation in Doors Open California, a two-day celebration of architecture and culture across the state, from the California Preservation Foundation. Participating Angelenos will experience behind-the-scenes guided art and architecture tours of "the last of the great train stations."

To honor Union Station's place in Los Angeles' history, the iconic landmark is collaborating with Merch Motel, a brand created by Barkev Msrlyan and

inspired by historic destinations, signage and architecture, set to launch Spring 2024. The collaboration will largely be inspired by the innovative blend of Spanish Colonial, Mission Revival and Art Deco stylings involved in the Station's unique architecture design. Los Angeles Union Station will also continue to host third-party events throughout its impressive spaces, including the former Fred Harvey Restaurant, which will soon become available as a unique venue location for special events, filming, weddings and more.

About Los Angeles Union Station

Since its opening in 1939, Los Angeles Union Station has long been considered one of LA's architectural gems and a vital portal to the promise of the California Dream. The Station was designed with an innovative blend of Spanish Colonial, Mission Revival and Art Deco architecture now commonly referred to as Mission Moderne. The bustling 52-acre transportation hub sits in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles offering essential connections to destinations throughout Southern California. An iconic landmark, the Station serves as a vibrant symbol of Downtown's renaissance connecting the historic fabric of the past to the present through arts, culture, transit and community. Conceived on a grand scale, Los Angeles Union Station is the largest railroad passenger terminal in the Western United States and is often regarded as "the last of the great train stations." For more information, visit unionstationla or follow @unionstationla on social media.

About Metro Art

Metro Art enhances the customer experience with innovative, award-winning visual and performing arts programming that encourages ridership and connects people, sites and neighborhoods throughout LA County. A diverse range of site-specific artworks are integrated into the growing Metro system, improving the quality of transit environments, and creating a sense of place. Metro Art Presents showcases an exciting array of arts and cultural programs at historic Union Station. All events are free and open to the public.

