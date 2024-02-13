Signallamp Health Awarded Panda Health Partner Status, Expanding Access To Its Chronic Care Management Services Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Chronic Care Management is an ideal space for digital innovation and having Signallamp as a Partner supports Panda's efforts to increase awareness and accessibility of these highly valuable solutions” - Ryan Bengtson, President & COO, Panda HealthSCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Signallamp Health , a leader in remotely-embedded, personalized care management, is excited to announce its newly awarded status as a Panda Health Partner. This partnership highlights Signallamp Health's remote care services platform, designed to tackle the challenges hospitals and health systems face in managing chronic patient populations beyond in-office visits. The recognition as a Panda Partner will enhance the platform's accessibility to a broader range of healthcare providers, extending its reach and benefits to patients everywhere.



Panda Health, known for providing healthcare organizations with a trusted place to find and adopt the best digital health solutions for their unique needs, has recognized Signallamp Health for its remotely-embedded, highly-personalized approach to chronic care management . Signallamp Health's remote care model seamlessly embeds into healthcare providers' existing clinical operations, utilizing experienced chronic care nurses within established EHR workflows. This approach extends providers' reach beyond physical facilities while eliminating the need for additional staffing, software, complex EHR integrations, or process changes. Signallamp Health's model not only significantly improves patient access to quality care but also operates in a self-sustaining manner, maximizing financial performance for health systems in any reimbursement model.



"We are pleased to welcome Signallamp to our Platform as a valued Partner," said Ryan Bengtson, President & COO of Panda Health. "Chronic Care Management is an ideal space for digital innovation and having Signallamp as a Partner supports Panda's efforts to increase awareness and accessibility of these highly valuable solutions for our health system Members." Panda Health's Platform is an opportunity for all digital health companies to highlight their solutions to hospitals and health systems across the United States. Being awarded Partner Status signifies that Signallamp excelled in Panda Health's invite-only and thorough evaluation process.



“Our partnership with Panda Health is addressing a fundamental healthcare challenge: extending care beyond the provider's office,” says Drew Kearney, Co-Founder and CEO of Signallamp Health.“This isn't just an endorsement of our unique model; it's a commitment to making Chronic Care Management more accessible. This partnership enables us to bring our vision of better care from anywhere to more health systems and their patients, transforming how care is delivered and experienced.”



About Signallamp Health

Signallamp Health helps hospitals and health systems Take Care FurtherTM with remotely embedded Chronic Care Management. Our experienced nurses work inside your EHR workflows, delivering personalized care that achieves over 90% patient retention, without creating provider burden. With no out-of-pocket costs, we maximize patient engagement, outcomes, and satisfaction, ensuring improved financial performance without the risk. Learn more at



About Panda Health

Panda Health transforms how health systems connect with, explore, and adopt leading digital health technologies that improve the lives of patients and providers. Panda's deep market intelligence and personalized guidance de-risks the digital health procurement process. Panda was founded in 2020 through a partnership between CentraCare, Gundersen Health System, and ThedaCare, with the development and investment firm Fitzroy Health.

