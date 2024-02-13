Bahrain King Awards Kuwait's Amir Order Of Sheikh Isa Bin Salman Al-Khalifa

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa granted His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah the Order of Sheikh Isa bin Salman Al-Khalifa at Bahrain's Sakhir Palace on Tuesday, in recognition and appreciation for his efforts to reinforce the bilateral ties between the two nations.

The Bahraini King also dedicated His Highness the Bahraini Sword on this occasion.

Poet Mohammad Hadi Al-Halwaji recited a poem that was appreciated by the attendance. (pickup previous) fk

MENAFN13022024000071011013ID1107845980