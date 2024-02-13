Govt Sets Ball Rolling For Local Manufacturing Of Advanced Chemistry Cells In Big Push To Green Energy

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) The Union Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has set the stage for a second round under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the manufacturing of Advanced Chemistry Cells (ACC) in the country.

The Ministry made a detailed presentation on the scope and objectives of the global tender for creating 10 GWh ACC capacity at a meeting held on Monday. There was robust participation from industry stakeholders and the government organisations, including NITI Aayog, Ministry of Power and MNRE, marking a significant step towards bolstering India's capabilities in ACC manufacturing, the MHI said on Tuesday.

Further clarifications on technical specifications, eligibility criteria, and evaluation process were provided. It was also informed that the last date for receiving queries from bidders is March 4.

Under the ambitious PLI ACC Scheme, the Indian government aims to promote the manufacturing of technology-agnostic ACCs within the country, aligning with its commitment to fostering innovation and self-reliance in the renewable energy sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey acknowledged the event as an important milestone in the tendering process. He highlighted the importance of the PLI ACC scheme in advancing India's position as a global leader in sustainable energy technologies.

The tender documents were available from January 24 and the bid due date is April 22. The bids shall be opened on April 23. The bidding process will follow an online transparent two-stage mechanism under the Quality and Cost Based Selection framework through the CPP Portal. This approach ensures fairness, transparency, and efficiency in the selection of bidders, thereby attracting the best-in-class global talent to contribute to India's ACC manufacturing landscape.

For further information and updates on the PLI ACC Scheme and the global tender process, interested parties can visit the official website of the Ministry of Heavy Industries or CPP Portal.

--IANS

sps/dpb