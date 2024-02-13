European Hydrogen Bank Starts Operating

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13 . The European
Hydrogen Bank in February 2024 has reported the first steps in its
operation, Trend reports, referring to Hydrogen Europe.
"The maiden pan-European auction for green, renewable hydrogen
production got 132 bids, marking the first step toward establishing
the European Hydrogen Bank," the report said.
The European Commission (EC) approved the concept of such a bank
in 2022 to assure investment security and promote business
opportunities for the production of renewable hydrogen in Europe
and around the world, which is acknowledged as one of the cleanest
energy fuels available today.
The bank aims to attract private investment in hydrogen
production and transportation, both within the EU and beyond the
world.
"Germany is the first EU member to participate in the green
hydrogen auction, allocating 350 million euros from its federal
budget to hydrogen generation in the Federal Republic of Germany,"
the report noted.
The European Commission is producing a draft "international part
of the European Hydrogen Bank" on a coordinated EU strategy for
importing renewable hydrogen.
This project will have a special impact on Azerbaijan's
interests, as the country has committed to exporting green hydrogen
to the European Union.
As part of the RePowerEU program, the EU plans to create 10
million tons of green hydrogen per year by 2030 and import an
equivalent quantity.
