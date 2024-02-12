Motorola Solutions Foundation Announces Another Exceptional Year Of Impact

(MENAFN- 3BL) CHICAGO, February 12, 2024 /3BL/ - The Motorola Solutions Foundation, the charitable and philanthropic arm of Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI), today announced its year-end results for 2023. Delivering on its commitment to solving for safer cities and equitable, thriving communities, the Foundation donated more than $13 million to more than 4,400 charitable organizations around the world and achieved a record number of employee volunteer hours.

“We're driven by our passion for innovation and remain dedicated to expanding how we support our partners and the communities in which we live and work,” said Karem Pérez, executive director of the Motorola Solutions Foundation.

In 2023, Motorola Solutions employees' generosity surpassed company records, with nearly 100,000 hours volunteered and more than 500 volunteer events worldwide, generating $3.2 million* in value for charitable organizations. Additionally, the Foundation's annual grants program directed $10.3 million in strategic grants to organizations benefiting first responder programs and technology and engineering education.

To further extend its impact, the Foundation also introduced two new programs: the Bright Minds, Bold Futures Scholarship , which awarded $100,000 USD in scholarships to 37 deserving students from underserved and underrepresented communities pursuing technology and engineering careers, and the Grant Partner Summit on First Responder Wellness , which convened 17 partners from across North America to promote collaboration and learn best practices to promote collaboration and professional development.

"Our connection with the Motorola Solutions Foundation resembles that of a close-knit family," said Laurie Putnam, co-founder of the Survivors of Blue Suicide Foundation, a Foundation grant partner and Summit participant. "They exhibit genuine concern for our organization and are dedicated to seeing our mission thrive."

The Foundation was also awarded Benevity's Community Impact Award , which celebrates the inclusive and creative ways brands are making a difference in the world through their giving, volunteering and community investment programs. The award, Pérez said, is a reflection of the Foundation's efforts, as well as the passion of employees who engaged not only in helping select grant recipients, but in supporting their communities through service.

“Year after year, Motorolans around the world continue to show up, break records and give the best of themselves to help drive meaningful change,” said Pérez.“It's an important part of who we are, and we look forward to carrying our energy and momentum into 2024."

