Some 87,852 Ukrainians Already Involved In Army Of Reconstruction Project

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of February 12, 2024, a total of 87,852 Ukrainians were taking part in socially useful works under the Army of Reconstruction project.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian State Employment Service on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the data provided by the Ukrainian State Employment Service, a total of 87,852 Ukrainians have been assigned to socially useful works since October 1, 2022, mostly in the Kharkiv region (17,180 assignments).

The regions involving the highest number of unemployed people under the Army of Reconstruction project included also Donetsk (11,170 assignments), Kyiv (10,634), Poltava (10,405), and Chernihiv (9,658).

In general, 19 regions are taking part in the Army of Reconstruction project. A total of UAH 582 million has already been transferred to finance such jobs.

A reminder that, as of January 1, 2024, a total of 96,100 unemployed people were registered in Ukraine compared to 186,508 during the same period last year.