(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

USHER & SKATERS WEARING Flipper's Quadz by Usher, Handmade in the USA by Riedell Skates

Flipper's Quadz by Usher, Handmade in the USA by Riedell Skates

Flipper's Quadz by Usher, Handmade in the USA by Riedell Skates Sketch

Usher Collaborates with Flipper's and Riedell Skates to Launch First-of-its-kind Roller Skate

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Roller skating industry legends Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace and Riedell Skates have teamed up with R&B superstar Usher to introduce a first-of-its-kind, limited edition skate. The skates were debuted by Usher and his team of skate dancers while performing at halftime during Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.The halftime performance by Usher is 30 years in the making for the artist, who is an avid and skilled roller skater on top of his many talents. Worn during the performance, Flipper's Quadz by Usher, handmade in the USA by Riedell Skates, were co-designed by Usher and Liberty Ross, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace. The partnership is driven by their passion for roller skating and fashion.Flipper's World is bringing the magic of roller rink culture to new heights, creating dynamic signature skating experiences at their flagship rink in London and at pop-ups from New York City to Hollywood. The genesis of Flipper's, a legendary West Hollywood roller rink, its legacy is reimagined today by Liberty, whose father, Ian“Flipper” Ross co-founded the original rink in 1979-1981."Usher and I wanted to create something really special to commemorate this moment. We are so inspired by the roller skate community who are rooted in self-expression and dripping in style and sought out to design roller skates that are a reflection of the culture today. Riedell was the perfect partner and saw the vision and understood the importance of innovation in a sport that has long been underserved," said Liberty Ross.As the most recognized name in the roller skating industry, family-owned and operated Riedell Skates offers a wide variety of skating boots and accessories for all roller skating specialties. The 79-year-old company's mission is to advance the sport of skating. At their Red Wing, Minnesota based facility, Riedell's highly skilled craftsmen and women develop a diverse line of skating products to serve each skating style.“Riedell has built its nearly 80 year reputation on quality. We are uniquely qualified to partner with Flipper's and Usher because of our focus on executing innovative designs no one else in the industry can do, while using high-end materials,” said Bob Riegelman, President and CEO of Riedell.“I am proud of the best-in-class craftsmanship that brought this vision, a truly vibrant and unique skate, to life. It is exciting both for us and for skaters on the rink,” he said.A departure from the look of the traditional skating boot, Flipper's and Riedell brought this premium design to life through innovative pattern making and beautiful materials that reflect Usher and Liberty's overall vision. The upper is handmade in the USA on the classic Riedell 172 last that gives dance skaters the lift they require for technical performance.Flipper's Quadz by Usher, Handmade in the USA by Riedell Skates are available now at Flippers .World for $1,450 USD.About Flipper's Roller Boogie PalaceThe iconic Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace, originally opened in 1979 in Hollywood, has been reopened and reimagined as a cultural hub by Flipper's daughter Liberty Ross, along with Co-Founder Kevin Wall and in partnership with Usher.Flipper's opened in London in November 2022 to celebrate the sport and movement of roller skating and its rich community who are rooted in music and fashion. The Flagship location is a 34,000 sq ft Grade-II listed venue in the heart of White City, London, housing state-of-the-art sound, lighting and immersive visuals, as well as a Pro Shop and restaurant named Hot Dogs and Caviar. Flipper's London has quickly emerged as one of the premier roller rinks in the world and a can't-miss live music venue, headlined by globally recognized entertainers and frequented by celebrities. The rink is readily sought-after for private events and celebrations from kids birthday parties, to adult groups, and memorable nights out.In 2024, Flipper's will expand its fashion vertical to include ready to wear, apparel, skates and accessories with a super exclusive item launching February 2024.About Riedell SkatesRiedell Skates was founded in 1945 with one goal in mind: to produce the finest quality ice and roller skates in the market. By manufacturing only top-quality, hand-crafted skating boots made in Red Wing, Minnesota, our founders built a reputation for supplying the world's best skates with exceptional fit and comfort.Nearly 80 years later, we continue to reinvent our products and hire only the most skilled craftsmen and women in hopes of achieving the very same perfection that inspired our founder when he set out to change the skating world forever.Media Contacts:Flipper'sKevin Mcintosh Jr...dEvan Michael Betts...dMichaela Milford...dRiedellRachel Johnston...

KEVIN MCINTOSH JR

KMJR World

+1 7045626446

email us here