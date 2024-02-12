Russia Launches Zircon Missile At Ukraine For First Time - Experts

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Specialists with the Kyiv Research Institute of Forensic Examinations concluded that Russia used a 3M22 Zircon missile during the missile attack on Kyiv on February 7.

This was announced by the Institute chief, Oleksandr Ruvin, Ukrinform reports with reference to Army Inform

Researchers analyzed missile fragments, including specific markings.

Ruvin drew attention to the fact that the missile targeted a residential area with no military facilities around, as a result of which civil infrastructure sustained damage and civilians were killed and wounded.

The 3M22 Zircon is an anti-ship hypersonic cruise missile Russia accepted for service in January 2023. The enemy claims the 8-10m-long missile can fly at speeds of up to Mach 8-9 at a range of 600-1,500 km, carrying a 300-400kg warhead.

Experts noted that the microelectronics found in the debris were poorly preserved and practically impossible to analyze due to severe physical damage.

Ukrainian experts also claim that the weapon does not meet the tactical and technical characteristics declared by Russia.

Markings found on missile fragments indicate that the weapon was assembled recently.

As reported earlier, four people were killed and 38 were injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian missile strike on February 7.