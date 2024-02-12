IHG Hotels At Dubai Festival City Welcomes New Cluster Commercial Director With A Rich Legacy In Global Hospitality

(MENAFN- Mid-East) IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City announces the appointment of Pranav Vohra as the new Cluster Commercial Director, a strategic shift towards holistic revenue generation for the four flagship hotels in the region.

Pranav's distinguished career in commercial management, including senior roles at esteemed hotel properties, showcases a proven track record of exceptional performance. His extensive experience spans international markets, demonstrating a keen understanding of the nuances of diverse regions.

IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City's new appointment is marked by a significant title change from Director of Sales & Marketing to Commercial Director. This transition reflects a broader and more strategic approach to business development according to Thomas Schmelter, Area General Manager for IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City.

Pranav Vohra will play a pivotal role, overseeing not only sales and marketing but also critical revenue-generating functions such as partnerships, distribution channels, and pricing strategies. This comprehensive and integrated strategy is designed to maximize revenue and ensure sustained business growth.

In his previous roles, Pranav has consistently delivered impressive commercial results, showcasing his ability to navigate various aspects of revenue management. His leadership has been instrumental in driving strategic partnerships and optimizing distribution channels.

“We are delighted to welcome Pranav to IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City as the Cluster Commercial Director,” said Schmelter.“His impressive track record and industry recognition underscore his commitment to excellence, making him a valuable addition to our leadership team.”

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Pranav said:“Embracing the holistic approach at IHG presents a remarkable opportunity to contribute to the sustained success of the Dubai Festival City cluster. I am thrilled to play an instrumental role in maximizing revenue, elevating the customer experience, and driving brand loyalty while aligning with IHG's broader business strategy.”

Encompassing the InterContinental, InterContinental Residence Suites, Crowne Plaza and the Holiday Inn & Suites, IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City extend a warm welcome to Pranav and look forward to the valuable contributions he will bring to the overall hospitality landscape in Dubai Festival City in particular and the UAE at large.

About IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City:

Taking prime location within one of Dubai's most exciting retail, leisure and entertainment destinations, Dubai Festival City is only minutes from Dubai International Airport, the major commercial hubs of Dubai and connecting roads to Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and beyond.

The IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City sit on the water's edge of the historic Dubai Creek and are just a stones-throw away from the unique city attractions including the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Frame, allowing visitors to benefit from the best of both worlds, old and new.

Encompassing the InterContinental (508 rooms), InterContinental Residence Suites (341 rooms), Crowne Plaza (316 rooms) and the Holiday Inn & Suites (496 rooms), plus almost 10,000 sq. m of diverse event space including the Festival Arena and 14 restaurants and bars, Dubai Festival City is the perfect destination for anyone spending time in Dubai.

