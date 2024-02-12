Hungary Considers Azerbaijan Not Only Important Partner In Political, Economic And Cultural Spheres But Also True Friend - Hungarian PM

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Azerbaijan is not only an important partner for Hungary in political, economic, and cultural spheres but also a genuine friend, as stated in the congratulatory letter of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his confident victory in the extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports.

