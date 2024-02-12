Heavy Rain, Hail And Thunder In Different Parts Of UAE

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Residents of Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates woke up to a hail storm on Monday morning, along with rain, thunder, and lighting. Various parts of Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah were also inundated with heavy rain.

People stand on the pavement next to a flooded street after heavy rains in the Gulf Emirate of Dubai on February 12, 2024. (Photo by Giuseppe Cacace / AFP)

Several videos shared on social media document how streets were blanketed in white due to grains of hail that fell overnight in Al Ain. Another social media account shared several videos of white rain in Al Ain area.

The National Center of Meteorology in UAE issued an orange alert predicting that rainy clouds will continue the entire day, February 12, with strong winds turning the weather chilly in the coming days.

Foreseeing the weather conditions, a remote working day was announced by the government for all government employees, except those positions that require a physical presence at their workplace. Schools were also ordered to conduct their classes remotely.

Motorists were advised to be cautious, especially those living in flood-prone areas.