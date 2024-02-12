Happy Valentine's Day 2024: 7 amazing Kiss Day quotes to share

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kiss Day is celebrated every year on 13 February. It is the seventh day of Valentine's Week and falls a day before Valentine's Day.



"A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous."

"A kiss makes the heart young again and wipes out the years."

"Kissing is a means of getting two people so close together that they can't see anything wrong with each other."

"A kiss is a secret told to the mouth instead of the ear; kisses are the messengers of love and tenderness."

"A kiss is a rosy dot over the 'i' of loving."

"A kiss is something you cannot give without taking and cannot take without giving."

"Kiss me, and you will see how important I am."