Sri Lanka Born Bollywood Star Alleges Harassment By Conman

Two months after moving court against Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Sri Lanka born Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez has now filed a complaint with Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora alleging that the conman was harassing her and issuing threats from jail, The Indian Express reported .

“I am a responsible citizen who has found herself inadvertently embroiled in a case that has far-reaching implications for the rule of law and the sanctity of our 'judicial system'. As a prosecution witness in a case registered by the special cell, I write to you amidst a harrowing ordeal of psychological pressure and targeted intimidation campaigns,” the Sri Lanka-born Bollywood actress wrote to the police chief with the subject line 'Systemic failure in prosecution witness protection'.

“A man identifying himself as Sukesh is an accused, sitting behind bars in Mandoli Jail, and threatening her with intimidating tactics in open public domain,” stated Jacqueline, who sent the letter from her official email ID to Police Commissioner Arora and Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch).

Seeking immediate intervention into the matter that not only threatens her safety but also jeopardises the integrity of the legal processes, Jacqueline added that an FIR under IPC sections should be registered against Sukesh to ensure her protection as a 'prosecution witness' in a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

“These actions do not merely impinge upon my individual rights; they strike at the heart of our justice system. The principle of witness protection, which is fundamental to the administration of justice, has been compromised, undermining the credibility and efficacy of our legal institutions,” the actress stated.

Jacqueline attached three news articles published in December 2023 along with her complaint, and asked the commissioner to initiate a comprehensive and transparent probe into how the accused has managed to maintain external communications despite his incarceration.

In December, Jacqueline had moved a Delhi court seeking directions to immediately restrain Sukesh from issuing letters, messages or statements addressed to her.

Jacqueline is a witness in the FIR that is being investigated by Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police in connection with a Rs 200-crore money-laundering and extortion case linked to Sukesh.