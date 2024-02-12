Enterprise Network Switch Market Is Projected To Experience A CAGR Of 8.62% Throughout The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The enterprise network switch market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.62% during the forecast period.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the enterprise network switch market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.62% between 2022 and 2029.Enterprise Network Switches serve an important role in next-generation networking by providing efficient and dependable connectivity within an enterprise network and allowing for seamless data communication and transmission between a variety of devices. Growing next-generation networking is a major driving force propelling the enterprise network switch market growth. For instance, according to the Cisco Annual Internet Report, in 2023, there are 3.6 networked devices per capita, an increase from 2.4 networked devices in 2018 and global mobile devices increased from 8.8 billion in 2018 to 13.1 billion in 2023, with 1.4 billion of those being 5G capable.An enterprise network switch is a powerful hardware device used in computer networking to connect multiple devices to a larger network, such as in numerous organizations. Such network switch comes in various types such as managed switch, unmanaged switch, and PoE switch. Additionally, the rise of cloud computing adoption contributed to the expansion of the enterprise network switch market.The market is witnessing several product innovations and launches which is positively impacting its overall growth. For instance, in April 2023, Edgecore Networks, the leading supplier of traditional and open network solutions announced the release of the ECS4125-10P, the world's first enterprise PoE network switch designed for Telecom Infra Project (TIP) OpenLAN Switching (OLS). Additionally, in June 2023, Fiberroad announced the launch of a new Auto Pro series of unmanaged industrial Ethernet switches for industrial automation applications, which includes compatibility with up to 5/8/16 ports and -10/100Mbps data rate.Access sample report or view details:The enterprise network switch market, based on type is segmented into five main categories namely unmanaged switch, managed switch, PoE switch, LAN switch, and others. Managed switch account for a significant share of the enterprise network switch market. Such switches support advanced configuration options including VLANs (virtual LANs), QoS settings, port mirroring, security features, and also provide centralized management capabilities, making it easier to monitor and troubleshoot networks.The enterprise network switch market, based on devices is segmented into four main categories namely PCs, laptops, printers, and others. Enterprise network switches are commonly used in PCs within an enterprise network infrastructure as these switches play an important role in connecting and facilitating communication between various devices in an organization, as well as in creating a reliable and secure network environment for data transfer and efficient network traffic management.The enterprise network switch market, based on enterprise size is segmented into three main categories namely small, medium, and large. Enterprise network switches are widely utilized in large enterprises as they are designed to handle high network traffic in organizations with a large number of devices and a complex network architecture. These switches have a high port density, ranging from 48 to 96 allowing for the connection of multiple devices, servers, and switches. They offer advanced features such as stacking, high-speed uplinks, redundant power supplies, and advanced security protocols to meet the needs of large-scale organizations.North America is projected to account for a significant share of the enterprise network switch market due to the presence of industrial ethernet switch providers in the region such as Cisco, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Netgear, and CDW Corporation. Moreover, the region is witnessing increase in 5G adoption which has further propelled the regional market growth. According to the GSMA Intelligence data, 5G adoption is expected to reach up to 63% or 272 million in 2025 in North America.The research includes coverage of Cisco, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, LANTRONIX, INC., Juniper Networks Inc., CDW Corporation, Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group), Fortinet, Inc., and NETGEAR are significant market players in the enterprise network switch market.The market analytics report segments the enterprise network switch market as follows:.By TypeoUnmanaged SwitchoManaged SwitchoPoE SwitchoLAN SwitchoOthers.By DevicesoPCsoLaptopsoPrintersoOthers.By Enterprise SizeoSmalloMediumoLarge.By GeographyoNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.UK.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Australia.OtherCompanies Profiled:.Cisco.Hewlett Packard Enterprise.LANTRONIX, INC..Juniper Networks Inc..CDW Corporation.Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group).Fortinet, Inc..NETGEARExplore More Reports:.Plus-Managed Network Switch Market:.Enterprise Network Switch Market:.Power Over Ethernet Switch Market:

