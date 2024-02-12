Indian Visa For Thai, Mali, Mexico, Mozambique Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) How Japanese Citizens can apply Indian Visa

Chattogram, Bangladesh, 12th February 2024, To enter India as a Japanese national, you must first obtain an India e-Visa. Japanese citizens wishing to visit India can apply for an India Online Visa, also known as an Indian e-Visa. Since 2014, the Indian government has made the Indian Visa application form for Japanese citizens available online. Tourist e-Visa, Business e-Visa, and Medical e-Visa are the three types of Indian visas for Japanese citizens. As a result, if a Japanese citizen wants to visit India for business, medical treatment, or tourism, they must first apply for an Indian e-Visa. Tourist e-Visa: This type of visa allows you to stay in India for 30 days beginning the day you arrive. Tourist e-Visas are single-entry and cannot be exchanged or converted. E-Business Visa: If you want to travel to India for business, use this type. The validity period of this type is 365 days from the date of issue, and you can visit India as many times as you like. Each stay must not exceed 180 days. Medical and Physician Assistant e-Visas: These e-Visas allow you to enter India for medical treatment or health services. Assistants accompanying e-Medical Visa holders may be issued a Medical Assistant Visa. You can enter the country three times with this type of electronic visa and stay for a total of 60 days from the date of your first arrival. Travelers can get the visa simply by filling out an online form that has fields to fill in passport information and personal information.

Documents Needed for the Indian Visa for Japanese Citizens



A recent digital photo of the traveler

A valid passport with at least six months validity

A complete passport scan of the information page

You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees. An e-mail address, so you can get your electronic visa in your inbox.

Indian Visa for Thai Citizens

Thai nationals can apply for Indian visas online since 2014. Thai citizens may apply for an Indian visa for travel, business, or healthcare. Thai citizens, like citizens from many other countries, can obtain an e-Travel Authorization to enter India, and the Indian government has issued an e-Visa. This e-Visa is available to citizens from approximately 169 countries. As a result, an Indian e-Visa is an electronic authorization that allows other foreign nationals to legally enter India for a variety of reasons. Thai citizens can use the Indian Tourist Visa to visit India for leisure, tourism, yoga retreats, and to see loved ones. This category of eVisa holders can stay in India for 90 days. The E-business Visa can be applied for by Thai citizens who are traveling to India solely on business purpose. This visa is a double-entry visa allowing a stay of up to 180 days. Medical visa for Thai citizens can enter India three times. The India Medical Visa is like a short-term e-Visa for those seeking medical care in India. The length of stay for Electronic Medical Visa holders is 60 days. All Thai citizens traveling to India are required to apply for the India e-Visa online by completing the online application form with the required passport and biographical information to get started.

India Visa Requirements for Thailand



A Valid passport with at least 6 months validity remaining.

An email address for communication and receiving the eVisa in their Inbox. A payment card such as a debit or a credit card for payment online.

Indian Visa for Mali Citizens

The Republic of India e-Visa is now available online, eliminating the need for applicants to schedule an appointment with a local Indian embassy or consulate, saving them time and money. Since 2014, the Indian government has made it easier for residents of over 169 countries to apply for tourist visas online. This list of qualified applicants includes Mali nationals. The Indian Visa for Mali Citizens is divided into three categories: tourist e-visa, business e-visa, and medical e-visa. The Indian e-Tourist Visa allows you to visit family and friends in India for leisure. This e-Tourist visa is available in three types: one month, one year, and five years, with one-month, one-year, and five-year validity periods, respectively. The India e-Visa application process is quick and uncomplicated. There is no need to visit an Indian Embassy or Consulate in person, thanks to the effective online procedure. The application and approval procedure can be completed in two business days or less.

INDIA VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR MALI



A Valid passport with at least 6 months validity remaining.

An email address for communication and receiving the eVisa in their Inbox. A payment card such as a debit or a credit card for payment online.

Indian Visa for Mexican Citizens

Traveling from Mexico to India has become much easier because Mexico is one of 169 countries whose citizens are eligible for the India e-Visa. Since 2014, the Indian government has made the Indian Visa application form available online for Mexican citizens. There are several types of India e-Visas available, each serving a specific purpose, such as tourism, business travel, family visits, or short-term medical treatment. India Single Entry eTourist Visas allow visitors to stay for up to 90 days. It includes things like tourism, trips to see family and friends in India, and stays at well-known wellness retreats. After receiving visa approval, travelers have one year to visit India. The Double Entry eBusiness Visa is intended for travelers visiting India for business and allows for a total stay of up to 180 days. As with the eTourist visa, business visa holders have one-year to enter India upon visa approval. This visa can be used for various activities such as attending business/technical meetings, guided tours and attending business/fairs or exhibitions, among others. Mexican citizens can also apply for an eMedical Visa to India, which allows holders to enter India a total of three times for short-term medical treatment. Travelers with this visa can stay in the country for a maximum of 60 days. The online application process for India e-Visa is simple and straightforward. Thanks to the efficient online system, there is no need to visit an Indian Embassy or Consulate in person. The application and approval process can be completed in as little as two business days.

HOW MANY TYPES OF INDIAN E-VISAS ARE AVAILABLE ONLINE?



Indian Tourist eVisa,

Indian Business eVisa. Indian Medical eVisa.

Required Documents for Mexican Citizens



Passport: take a look at the expiration date to make sure that it is valid for at least six months' validity remaining after their expected date of arrival in India.

Digital photo of yourself: this photo must be as recent as possible.

A complete passport scan of your information page Payment means: You can use a debit or credit card.

Indian Visa for Mozambican Citizens

Travelers from certain countries can apply for an electronic visa to India. Applicants from 169 countries can now apply for an e-Visa to India. This means that many visitors to India will simply be able to obtain the necessary entrance authorization. The e-Visa for India was created to facilitate visa applications and attract more international visitors. Mozambique is one of the countries that can apply for an India e-visa, which facilitates travel between the two countries. Mozambicans can get one of four types of India e-visas. An e-Tourist visa allows you to enter India for tourism purposes. You can stay in India for up to 30 days with double entry with this sort of e-visa, and it cannot be extended or changed. e-Business visa: This form of e-visa allows you to enter India for business and trading purposes only, not for employment. This e-visa permits you to stay in India for up to 365 days, but you cannot stay continuously for more than 180 days each term of stay. There are several entries available. e-Medical Visa: If you need medical treatment in India, this is a good option. This sort of e-visa allows you to stay in India for 60 days with three entries. e-Conference Visa: utilised when you need to attend a conference organised by an Indian government ministry. This e-visa allows you to stay in India for 30 days with only one entrance. The India e-Visa application process is quick and uncomplicated. There is no need to visit an Indian Embassy or Consulate in person, thanks to the effective online procedure. The application and approval procedure can be completed in two business days or less.

Required Documents for Mozambican Citizens



Passport: take a look at the expiration date to make sure that it is valid for at least six months' validity remaining after their expected date of arrival in India.

Digital photo of yourself: this photo must be as recent as possible.

A complete passport scan of your information page

Payment means: You can use a debit or credit card.

Business cards copy and invitation letter: if necessary, especially when applying for the Business eVisa. Letter from the hospital in India: only if you apply for the Medical eVisa.