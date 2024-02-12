(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the recent report published by Kings Research, the global

Data Center Networking Market was valued at USD 21.43 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 38.33 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.53% from 2023 to 2030. The surge in data center virtualization and the uptake of advanced data center operating models are pivotal driving factors propelling the rapid growth of the data center networking industry. The market's expansion is primarily steered by the need for real-time user interaction and the optimization of on-demand services in diverse organizations. Furthermore, the burgeoning utilization of cloud services across various industries necessitates the expansion of data center networks.

Data center networking is the intricate orchestration of network resources within a data center setting. It entails the intricate interconnection of various network components, including routers, switches, firewalls, load balancers, and storage systems, to establish a robust and expandable network framework within the data center. Data center networking plays a pivotal role in facilitating the seamless flow of data and communication among servers, storage systems, and other critical data center assets. Its significance extends to bolstering the performance of data-intensive applications, ensuring uninterrupted operation, and facilitating the smooth functioning of IT services. Within this framework, data center switches assume a central role, diligently forwarding network data packets and fostering connectivity among devices within the data center.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies in the data center networking market are employing various strategic approaches, including partnerships, mergers, product innovations, and joint ventures, to broaden their product offerings and enhance their market presence in various regions.

In March 2023, Edgecore introduced the DCS520, a high-capacity 400G switch designed for cutting-edge data center network architectures, catering to the demands of cloud computing environments and next-generation data centers while enhancing core network infrastructure.

Major players profiled in the global data center networking market include:



Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Edgecore Networks Corporation

Google LLC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Honeywell International Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation IBM

Trending Now: Data Center Networking: CtrlS and NT Collaborate to Build Thailand's Hyperscale Data Center Campus

In August 2023, CtrlS Datacenters Ltd and National Telecom Public Company (NT) announced a strategic collaboration to build a hyperscale data center campus in Thailand. The campus, which will be located in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) in Chonburi, will have a design capacity of up to 150 MW.

As part of the collaboration, NT will provide data center networking services for the campus. This includes Internet connectivity, wide area network (WAN) connectivity, local area network (LAN) connectivity, cloud networking, and security services.

Rising Telecom Subscribers End Users to Bolster Market Growth

Based on end-user, the data center networking market is segmented into IT & telecom, BFSI, retail, healthcare, public sector & utilities, manufacturing, energy, and others.

The IT and te­lecommunications sector accounted forthe largest market share in 2022. This segme­ntal growth is due to factors such as a rise in tele­com subscribers and the widespre­ad use of smartphones, which generate more data and increase­ demand for data center ne­twork solutions. The adoption of virtualization, cloud computing technology, and efficient storage systems also drives demand for data ce­nter networks and storage devices, further contributing to market growth.

Growing Adoption of Energy-efficie­nt Data Center Networking Services to Augment Data Center Networking

Market Progress

Based on component, the data center networking market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The se­rvice segment is expected to hold a sizeable share of the global market by 2030, driven by the widespre­ad adoption of energy-efficie­nt data center networking solutions. These solutions offer centralize­d control, flexibility, and scalability, ultimately boosting system capacity.

Rising Demand for High-Speed Internet to Drive Data Center Networking Market Growth

The increasing user demand for high-speed Internet stands as a powerful driving force behind the growth of data center networks. This surge in the need for high-speed Internet is spurring the expansion of data center networks and the imperative for streamlined data transmission. As users increasingly anticipate swift data accessibility, seamless streaming services, and real-time applications, the demand for robust and efficient data center networks to handle heightened traffic intensifies. The emergence of cloud services rooted in data centers further fuels the need for high-speed Internet and data center services. In response to this ever-increasing requirement for swifter and more dependable connections, companies and network operators are prioritizing the provision of high-speed Internet, propelling the growth of the data center networking industry.

Widespread Applications of 5G Technology in North America to Boost Market Expansion

North America is anticipated to retain its dominance in the global data center networking market. This is due to the widespread use of software-de­fined networks and 5G technology, which has led to an increased demand for data ce­nters. Additionally, the adoption of cloud computing, virtualization, and storage syste­m services has also influenced the demand for data cente­r networking in this region. Within North America, the United States specifically has experienced significant growth.

As data se­curity gains importance, North American data cente­rs are required to adhere to strict regulations and implement robust security measures to safeguard sensitive information. The region's focus on connectivity, security, and infrastructure­ also makes it a vital area for companies looking to establish their data center ope­rations, driving market growth.

