Armenians In Karabakh Left Territories On Own Will - Russian Deputy FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Armenians living
in Karabakh voluntarily departed from the region, said Russian
Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin during an interview with
TASS (a state-owned Russian news agency), Trend reports.
According to Galuzin, Russia is ready to facilitate the safe
return of Armenians to Karabakh if they wish it.
"We are prepared to offer comprehensive support to this
endeavor, which may involve the assistance of the Russian
peacekeeping contingent, whose presence holds significant
importance," the diplomat added.
The Azerbaijani authorities have consistently encouraged the
Armenian residents of Karabakh to remain in the areas where they
are. Upon acquiring Azerbaijani citizenship, the Armenian
population of Karabakh is assured to enjoy the same rights as other
citizens of the country.
A special website has been created for the reintegration of the
Armenian population of Karabakh.
A UN delegation arrived in Karabakh on October 1, 2023, with the
objective of assessing the local situation and identifying the
humanitarian requirements of the residents. The delegation
comprised representatives from diverse UN agencies.
In a statement, the UN mission refuted Armenian claims of the
so-called "ethnic cleansing" in Karabakh.
"On Sunday, October 1, a UN delegation led by Vladanka Andreeva,
UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, visited Azerbaijan's
Karabakh region. The party left Aghdam and drove to Khankendi,
where they met with the locals and assessed the state of healthcare
and education. During their tour, the delegation saw no serious
damage to civilian public infrastructure, including hospitals,
schools, residential buildings, and cultural and religious
monuments," the statement said.
