Egypt, Qatar Discuss Health Aid For Palestinians In Gaza

Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, the Minister of Health and Population of Egypt, met with Lulwah Al Khater, the Minister of State for International Cooperation of Qatar, to discuss increasing health aid for Palestinians in Gaza.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, said on Sunday that Abdel Ghaffar visited the wounded Palestinians who are being treated in Qatar's hospitals.

Abdel Ghaffar said that the meeting discussed the efforts made in the last period to provide medical support to the injured and sick in Gaza, either in the Palestinian territories or in Egypt and Qatar.

He added that the two ministers discussed the urgent needs of the people in Gaza, and how to enhance cooperation and coordination between Egypt and Qatar, to deliver medical aid to the Palestinians, in a way that meets their needs and eases their suffering.

Abdel Ghaffar said that the Minister of Health and Population presented some of the Egyptian efforts in this matter, which started with the opening of the Rafah crossing from the Egyptian side when the violence in Gaza began.

The spokesperson said that the minister explained the plan for the referral hospitals that Egypt assigned to help and treat the Palestinians, which include 47 hospitals in 8 governorates. He confirmed that they received more than 2,200 wounded people, and performed more than 1,300 complex surgeries, as well as providing health and treatment services to those passing by the Rafah border crossing.

The Minister of State for International Cooperation of Qatar praised the Egyptian role in helping the Palestinians, and what Egypt's leadership and people did to help the wounded Palestinians, from the first moment of the events in Gaza. She stressed full coordination with Egypt to reduce the suffering of the Palestinians, according to the statement.