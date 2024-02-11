S. Korea's Coffee Imports Top $1 Bln For 2 Yrs In Row

(MENAFN- AzerNews) South Korea's imports of coffee topped US$1 billion for two
straight years on its growing popularity here, customs data showed
Sunday, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap.
The combined value of imported green and roasted coffee beans
reached $1.11 billion in 2023, compared with $1.3 billion a year
ago, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
Last year, the country imported 193,000 tons of coffee, down
from 205,000 tons a year ago.
South Korea's coffee imports had been on a steady rise since
2018 as an increasing number of Koreans enjoy the drink.
It imported 158,000 tons of coffee worth $637.3 million in 2018
and reached the peak in 2022.
The 2023 data showed that more than one-fourth of imported
coffee was from Brazil last year, with more than 50,000 tons valued
at $200 million.
Vietnamese coffee came in second with 40,000 tons, followed by
Colombia, Ethiopia and Guatemala.
