Oman Affirms Rejection Of Israeli Occupation's Intention To Storm Rafah

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Muscat, Oman: The Sultanate of Oman affirmed its categorical rejection of the Israeli occupation's plans to storm and target the city of Rafah which is now sheltering hundreds of thousands of unarmed Palestinian civilians who were displaced from the northern Gaza Strip as a result of Israel's brutal aggression, in a blatant defiance of international law and international humanitarian law.

In a statement on Sunday, the Omani Foreign Ministry warned of the worsening and dangerous repercussions of the continuation of this indiscriminate aggression against Gaza Strip.

The Ministry renewed its appeal to the international community to take concrete practical measures that embody the statements and political positions issued by it to dissuade Israel from its arrogance and push it to cease fire and open crossings to bring in the humanitarian needs of residents and displaced persons throughout Gaza Strip, and to hold it fully responsible for the catastrophic effects resulting from its targeting of civilians, property and facilities in Gaza Strip.