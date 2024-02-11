Qatar Totalenergies 2024 Begins

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The first round competitions of the Qatar TotalEnergies Women's Tennis Championship 2024, which is hosted by the Qatar Tennis Federation on the courts of the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, began today with the participation of the world top ranked players.

Czech Kartina Sinakova (22) qualified for the second round by defeating Croatian Donna Vic (28th) 7-5, 6-1.

Ukrainian Marta Kostok (30) also advanced to the second round, after defeating US Caroline Dolehide (43) 6-3, 7-5.

Belgian Grete Menan (54) achieved an easy victory over the German Maria Tatjana (49) 6-1, 6-1, and Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova (19) defeated Bulgaria's Viktoria Tomova (64) 7-6, 6-3.

Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko (37) qualified for the second round after difficult victory over Turkish Zeynep Sonmez (184) 7-5, 6-3.