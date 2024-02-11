Azerbaijan's Presidential Election Held Crystally Clear, Within Rules - Moroccan MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The presidential election in Azerbaijan was conducted transparently, following the rules, Moroccan MP Mohammed El Hecira said during a briefing on the results of monitoring the election, Trend reports.

He stressed that the election was a celebration of democracy in Azerbaijan.

"We observed how the presidential election was conducted at the highest level. During our observations at polling sites, we saw no severe infractions. The polling station workers established circumstances and coordinated everything so that voters could vote freely. We applaud the Azerbaijani people for successfully completing the election at a high quality," the MP added.

The extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan took place on February 7.

Seven candidates run in the election.

According to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 92.05 percent of the votes after the processing of 93.35 percent of the ballots.

Zahid Oruj received 2.19 percent of the votes, Razi Nurullayev received 0.8 percent, Fazil Mustafa received two percent, Elshad Musayev received 0.67 percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev received 1.76 percent, and Fuad Aliyev received 0.53 percent of the votes.

According to the results of the US-based Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, 93.9 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.

The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26 polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian occupation.

