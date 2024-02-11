PMSSS Students Allege Delay In Fund Disbursement

The aggrieved students said the delay on the part of the AICTE in releasing scholarship funds not only causes issues with housing but also occasionally leaves them hungry.

“The scholarship was aimed at benefiting students from weaker sections of the society. Initially the funds were released well in time, however the AICTE disburses funds after six months,” Kifayat Ahmad, an engineering student told

Kashmir Observer.

“Ninety percent of students from J&K face the same problem, while many have left courses midway, some are following suit. From food to clothing and accommodation, our scholarships cover everything. Without food, how could we ever live outside?

he questioned.

An AICTE's top official, wishing anonymity, told

Kashmir Observer

that students enroll in two courses, however, the scholarship is granted for only one course and that is the reason for the delay in releasing scholarship funds.

He said the scholarships of many students were cancelled in the past for enrolling in two courses, which is not only illegal but unethical as well.



Refuting the allegations, Sana, who is pursuing nursing course under PMSSS said the authorities are free to check the records of the students, and if anyone was found involved in any such activities is entitled for disciplinary action.



“Causing delay in releasing scholarship funds is collective punishment for every student availing PMSSS. How could they say so? Most of the students here complain of delay in releasing scholarships. Not every

student has registered for two separate courses in order to get benefits,” she said.

Saksham Scholarship, Pragati Scholarship, AICTE PG Scholarship, Prime Minister Special Scholarship Scheme, and National Doctoral Fellowship are a few of the well-known AICTE awards.

Additionally, scholarships ranging from Rs 5000 to 12,400 per month are given to full-time GATE/GPAT certified students who are admitted into M.E., M. Tech, M. Arch, and M. Pharma courses at AICTE-approved institutions and colleges in India.

“Although the funds were released well in time a few months ago, I receive Rs 5,000 per month as a scholarship. However, the ICTU has been consistently delaying disbursing of scholarship funds for several months now. When students are unable to make their monthly rental payments to the house owner, they are occasionally forced to vacate their rooms,” said Kifayat.

Nasir Khuehami, National Convener of J&K Students Association said he also received several complaints with regard to delay in monthly scholarship funds by AICTE.

Khuehami said that he will take up the issue with the Union Education Minister soon to ensure the students from J&K do not suffer for want of funds.

“Actually PMSSS was launched in the year 2020, and the government was mulling to discontinue the same, however the scheme was later extended for five years. So far as PMSSS is concerned, this scheme except MBBS covers all courses,” Khuehami told Kashmir Observer.

He added that the issue of delaying disbursement of scholarship funds by AICTE was taken up with the authorities in the past as well following complaints by many students.

