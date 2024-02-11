Swiss authorities find 3 individuals dead in western region after hiking accident

(MENAFN) Swiss authorities confirmed on Saturday that three Dutch citizens were discovered deceased in western Switzerland following an apparent hiking mishap.



The victims, identified as a mother and her two adult children, had been reported missing on Thursday. They were found near the Rochers-de-Naye mountain in the canton of Vaud, as stated by local police in a press release.



The 57-year-old woman, along with her 25-year-old daughter and 22-year-old son, embarked on a hiking expedition on Wednesday morning, after which they lost contact with authorities.



Following their disappearance, a large-scale search operation was initiated on Thursday to locate the missing trio. Tragically, the bodies of all three individuals were discovered on Friday morning, approximately 300 meters (1,000 feet) below a steep pathway.



According to police reports, the mother and daughter were vacationing in Switzerland, while the son resided in the region. However, the identities of the deceased have not been disclosed in compliance with Swiss privacy regulations.



The incident underscores the inherent risks associated with outdoor activities, particularly in mountainous terrain. Authorities have expressed condolences to the families affected by this heartbreaking event as investigations into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy continue.

