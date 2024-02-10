Turkiye, Kyrgyzstan Sign Joint Economic Commission Protocol

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkiye and the central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan signed the
11th Term Joint Economic Commission (JEC) Protocol on Friday and a
related 62-article action plan, Azernews reports,
citing Anadolu Agency.
Cevdet Yilmaz, vice president of Türkiye, and Akilbek Caparov,
chairman of the Kyrgyz Cabinet, met in the Turkish capital Ankara,
Yilmaz said on X.
The protocol covers areas from mining to finance and agriculture
to education and culture, he said.
"With our new 62-article action plan, we aim to take our trade
and economic relations to the next level," he wrote.
He added that in addition to the action plan, a protocol
amending a 1992 international road transport agreement was signed
between the Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Ministry and the
Kyrgyz Republic as well as a Memorandum of Understanding on
cooperation between the two countries' export bodies.
Yilmaz and Caparov also resolved to pay particular attention to
cooperation between the two countries in water management, he
said.
