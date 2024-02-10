Russia Kills Lease Deal For Land Plot Under Ukraine's Embassy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Municipal Property Department of Moscow ordered that the lease contracts for land plots provided for accommodating the Embassy of Ukraine in Moscow be terminated.

This was reported by DW , Ukrinform saw.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation posted the relevant statement on its website on Saturday, February 10.

The decision to terminate the land lease agreement with the Ukrainian side was made based on the principle of reciprocity, since in April 2023, the Kyiv City Council proceeded with similar termination.

Ukrainians in Russia: When, how and why did largest Ukrainian diaspora disappear from view?

Russia informed Kyiv of the lease agreement termination

The Embassy of Ukraine in Moscow has not serviced citizens since February 24, 2022 - the day Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. On that day, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine was severing diplomatic relations with the Russian Federation. On March 13, 2022, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine suspended operations of all its consulates located in Russia.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Irish government refuses Russia to replace diplomats in Dublin amid concerns about espionage activities in recent years.