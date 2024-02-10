Macron Reaffirms France's Long-Term Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Elysee Palace announced the details of Emmanuel Macron's phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday.

That's according to a press release by Macron's Office.

"The President of the Republic confirmed France's determination to provide all the necessary support, in the long term and together with all its partners, toward victory in the Russian war of aggression," the report says.

The two leaders discussed battlefield developments in Ukraine and the country's current needs, as well as the also spoke of the recent progress achieved within the Artillery Coalition, of which France took lead on January 18, joined by nearly 50 other nations.

Zelensky,discuss Ukraine's defense needs

Its purpose is to provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with more capabilities to defend their territory in the short term.

The heads of state also discussed the bilateral security agreement France and Ukraine intend to conclude in the near future, in line with the commitments made within the G7 format on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

It should be recalled that French President Emmanuel Macron announced his visit to Ukraine later this February, vowing dozens of long-range SCALP missiles for the embattled nations.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the situation on the battlefield and Ukraine's defense needs with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, in a phone call. As reported on the President's website, the head of the Ukrainian state thanked France for its unwavering support both at the level of Macron's administration and at that of French society.