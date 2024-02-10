Confrontation With Russia May Drag For Decades - Stoltenberg

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) NATO should be prepared for a long confrontation with Russia, and in this regard, it is necessary to increase the production of ammunition and weapons systems.

The opinion was expressed by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in an interview with Welt Am Sonntag, released on February 10, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“NATO does not seek war with Russia. However, we have to prepare for a confrontation that may last for decades,” Stoltenberg said.

According to the NATO chief, it is impossible to allow Vladimir Putin to win the war against Ukraine, because there is no guarantee that in this case Russian aggression will not spread to other countries.

Therefore, the best protection is to support Ukraine today and to invest in NATO's military capabilities, the secretary general said.

He stressed the need to renew and expand the industrial base to boost arms deliveries to Ukraine and at the same time replenish NATO's own stocks. This means accelerating the output rate compared to peaceful time, said the alliance head.

Stoltenberg recalled that Putin is preparing Russia's economy for a long war. The Alliance must also do more for its own security.

It was reported that the former U.S. Ambassador to NATO and ex-representative of the U.S. Department of State for Ukraine Kurt Volker said Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine poses a threat to all of Europe, as it testifies to the transformation of Russia into an imperialist, authoritarian, and genocidal state.

