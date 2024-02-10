               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
On The Meeting With The Minister Of Internal Affairs Of Sierra Leone Major General Rtd. David Taluva


2/10/2024 5:16:10 AM

On February 6, E. Alexey V.Popov,
Ambassador of Russia in Conakry, held a meeting with the Minister of Internal Affairs of Sierra Leone Major General Rtd. David Taluva.

The sides discussed opportunities to increase cooperation between Moscow and Freetown on issues of ensuring international and regional security, including current challenges in the field of information security.

The Minister highly appreciated the training of law enforcement officers in Russian universities and expressed interest in enhancing the exchange of experience between the profile departments of our countries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

