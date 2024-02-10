Kuwaiti Swim Team To Participate In Qatar's World Aquatics Championship '24

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti national swim team is taking part in the World Aquatics Championship 2024 in Doha with five swimmers. The Championship commenced on February 2 and is to last until the 18th.

Chief of participating delegation and member of the Kuwaiti Federation, Faisal Abu Al-Hasan, told KUNA prior to departure on Saturday, that team members are Rashed Al-Tarmoum, Mohammad Zubaid, Khaled Al-Otaibi, Mohammad Al-Otaibi, and Lara Dashti, coached by Italian trainer Simone Testasca.

The team is slated to compete on Sunday under Aspire Dome in the Qatari capital, explained Abu Al-Hasan adding that such events grant participants expertise through contact with other skilled athletes. (end)

