Fighter Box Office Collection Day 16: Hrithik Roshan's Movie Struggles In Week 3, Mints ₹1.81 Crore Amid Falling Numbers

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Fighter Box Office Collection Day 16: Siddharth Anand's directorial and Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer film, 'Fighter', was released a day before Republic Day, on January 25. The film 'Fighter' that was made on a budget of ₹250 crore has been witnessing a steep downfall in its collection at the box Office over the past few days film has managed to collect ₹189.31 crore net in India within its 16-day run in theatres, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. On Day 16, Siddharth Anand's film raked in ₹1.81 crore, as per Sacnilk estimates. The film's collection during second week totals to ₹41 crore. The film raked in ₹2.75 crore on Thursday, Day 15. The film managed to rake in ₹225 crore gross collection in India with overseas collection totalling to ₹90 crore and taking the worldwide collection to ₹315 crore. The movie attained an overall 13.97% occupancy for its Hindi version on Friday, February 9. On Republic Day, the film had amassed the highest collection, ₹39.5 crore which was significantly higher than its release day numbers when the collection stood at ₹22.5 crore. During its first week, the movie managed to mint ₹146.5 crore. The protagonist, Hrithik Roshan, is portrayed as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty. Deepika Padukone takes on the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, aka Minni, and Anil Kapoor appears as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, known as Rocky. The story revolves around the Balakot airstrike conducted by the Indian Armed Forces near the town of Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan. This counter-airstrike targeted the alleged largest camp of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). This was in response to a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that resulted in the deaths of nearly 40 CRPF soldiers. Produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, the film features Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in significant roles in the movie. 'Fighter' marks the first on-screen collaboration between Hrithik and Deepika.

