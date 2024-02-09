Iraq To Appoint Commercial Attaché To Africa

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.
Iraq is to appoint a commercial attaché to the African continent.
The role, approved at Wednesday's cabinet meeting, will be based in South Africa.
(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)
