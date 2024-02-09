Hull Shield LLC To Exhibit Ultrasonic Antifouling Products At The Miami International Boat Show (MIBS)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hull Shield ultrasonic antifouling keeps your hull cleaner for longer while extending the life of the bottom paint.

Swing by the Hull Shield booth to discover how you can protect their assets from costly and time-consuming maintenance issues.

Hull Shield invites all boat owners and industry professionals to discover how ultrasonic antifouling can protect their assets from costly maintenance issues.

- Chris PutnamMT. PLEASANT, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hull Shield LLC, a leading manufacturer of ultrasonic antifouling products for the marine industry, is pleased to announce participation at the Miami International Boat Show (MIBS), February 14-18, 2023, Miami, FL. – Miami Beach Convention Center, Booth MB193L.Hull Shield ultrasonic antifouling systems use high-frequency sound waves to reduce fouling on boats and other submerged surfaces. Fouling degrades the performance of boats while also contributing to bottom painting costs and other types of damage. Hull Shield products reduce the need for frequent bottom painting and can reduce costs associated with fouling maintenance, labor, repairs, and downtime.MIBS is the largest boat and yacht show in the world, a premier event that showcases innovative marine technology, design, and lifestyle products. MIBS visitors can experience an array of boats, boating products, as well as enjoy live entertainment, seminars, and demonstrations. Historically, MIBS has attracted hundreds of thousands of attendees to South Florida and generated an estimated combined annual economic impact of $1.34 billion."We are pleased to announce that we are having our inaugural MIBS media day on Friday, February 16th, from 10am to 2pm" said Chris Putnam, Director of Sales and Marketing at Hull Shield. Mr. Putnam stated a video production team will be onsite along with a few celebrities, including Alan Carter (The Wandering Hillbilly) who was the director of NBC's The Voice. Mr. Putnam continued, "I'm very excited for attendees to have an opportunity to meet with them at our booth."Hull Shield's innovative products also work to protect the environment by reducing the number of chemicals and toxins introduced into the marine ecosystem. Traditional fouling maintenance utilizes physically abrasive methods to clean and maintain bottom paint on vessels. These traditional methods strip bottom paint from a boat hull, introducing toxins and microplastics into the water and marine ecosystem. Ultrasonic antifouling technology is a non-abrasive solution that works to keep hulls cleaner for longer while also lowering the need for abrasive maintenance on surfaces which have a bottom paint coating.Boats that are equipped with Hull Shield ultrasonic technology require less abrasive intervention, resulting in an increased lifespan of bottom paint coatings. Hull Shield systems are easy to install, environmentally friendly, and provide a cost-effective antifouling solution.Hull Shield invites all boat owners, builders, dealers, and industry professionals to discover how ultrasonic antifouling can protect their assets from costly and time-consuming maintenance issues. The company will have an experienced team exhibiting at the event. Team members can answer questions, provide product services, and offer quotations for projects. Products will be available for purchase at the booth (MB193L).Hull Shield is currently welcoming inquiries from potential attendees who are interested in arranging a team meeting in advance.About Hull Shield LLCHull Shield LLC is a company based in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, that manufactures and distributes ultrasonic antifouling systems for boats and the marine industry. The company was founded in 2018 and has since been providing high-quality products and services to customers worldwide. Hull Shield LLC is committed to innovation, customer satisfaction, and environmental protection.For more information about Hull Shield LLC and its products, please visit or call (843)580-2826.

