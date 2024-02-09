Moldovan President Maia Sandu Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Moldovan President Maia Sandu has sent a congratulatory letter
to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his
victory in the snap presidential elections, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Dear Mr. President,
Please accept my sincere congratulations on your re-election as
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. I wish you and the people
of Azerbaijani peace and prosperity.
I hope that the existing traditionally friendly relations
between the Republic of Moldova and the Republic of Azerbaijan,
based on the principles of mutual respect and trust, will continue
to serve as the foundation for the development of cooperation
between our countries.
I would like to emphasize the constructive nature of the
political dialogue between our countries and confirm that my
country is open to deepening bilateral relations. I am confident
that through joint efforts, we can further enhance
Moldova-Azerbaijan cooperation in economic, trade, investment,
energy, and agriculture sectors for the benefit of our countries'
citizens.
Your Excellency, I wish you success and achievements in your
high state activities, and kindly ask you to accept my highest
respect.
Respectfully,
Maia Sandu
President of the Republic of Moldova
