One97 Communications Forms Group Advisory Committee Headed By Ex-SEBI Chairman Damodaran

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) The Board of One97 Communications Limited, which owns the brand Paytm, has announced the formation of a group advisory committee chaired by former SEBI Chairman M. Damodaran to work with the Board in further strengthening compliance and regulatory matters.

The committee includes veteran professionals like M.M. Chitale, former President of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), and a former Governing Council Member of Banking Codes and Standards Board of India nominated by the RBI.

It also includes banking experts like R. Ramachandran, former Chairman and Managing Director of Andhra Bank.

The committee will work closely with the Board and induct additional members, as and when necessary.

One97 Communications' management is committed to drive sustainable business growth, while adhering to a regulatory and compliance framework, the company said.

