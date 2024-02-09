EAPO Expresses Its Readiness To Expand Co-Op With Turkmenistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 9. The Eurasian Patent Office (EAPO) is ready to expand cooperation with Turkmenistan in various fields , Trend reports.

According to the EAPO, this desire was expressed by the President of the Eurasian Patent Organization Grigory Ivliev during a meeting in Moscow with the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Russia Esen Aydogdyyev.

During the meeting, it was stressed that the organization intends to cooperate with Turkmenistan in expanding the dialogue between IT specialists, introducing 3D formats for filing applications, electronic document management and office management, as well as in creating a common expert information space in the long term.

Ivliev expressed hope that Turkmenistan will join the Protocol to the Eurasian Patent Convention on the Protection of Industrial Designs in the near future.

Furthermore, the parties also discussed topical issues of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the EAPO, noting that they have mutual benefits and prospects, and make a significant contribution to the development of interstate cooperation in the field of intellectual property protection, strengthening its legislative and practical basis.

Meanwhile, the Eurasian Patent Organization (EAPO) is an international intergovernmental organization established to perform administrative tasks related to the functioning of the Eurasian patent system and the issuance of Eurasian patents for inventions and industrial designs.

