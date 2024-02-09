EAPO Expresses Its Readiness To Expand Co-Op With Turkmenistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 9. The
Eurasian Patent Office (EAPO) is ready to expand cooperation with
Turkmenistan in various fields , Trend reports.
According to the EAPO, this desire was expressed by the
President of the Eurasian Patent Organization Grigory Ivliev during
a meeting in Moscow with the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Russia
Esen Aydogdyyev.
During the meeting, it was stressed that the organization
intends to cooperate with Turkmenistan in expanding the dialogue
between IT specialists, introducing 3D formats for filing
applications, electronic document management and office management,
as well as in creating a common expert information space in the
long term.
Ivliev expressed hope that Turkmenistan will join the Protocol
to the Eurasian Patent Convention on the Protection of Industrial
Designs in the near future.
Furthermore, the parties also discussed topical issues of
cooperation between Turkmenistan and the EAPO, noting that they
have mutual benefits and prospects, and make a significant
contribution to the development of interstate cooperation in the
field of intellectual property protection, strengthening its
legislative and practical basis.
Meanwhile, the Eurasian Patent Organization (EAPO) is an
international intergovernmental organization established to perform
administrative tasks related to the functioning of the Eurasian
patent system and the issuance of Eurasian patents for inventions
and industrial designs.
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN09022024000187011040ID1107832493
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.