Circus Group Announces Uber Direct Partnership for Complete Fleet Integration

Circus' last mile delivery will be fully managed by Uber Direct, granting Circus access to the technology and infrastructure of Uber Eats and its delivery service partners in over 100 cities in Germany.

By integrating Uber Direct, Uber's white-label delivery-as-a-service, as one of the first companies in Germany, Circus fosters its strategic objective to transform the food service industry with artificial intelligence and robotics. The seamless integration of the Uber API with Circus's proprietary digital operating system, CircusOS, guarantees a smooth ordering process and preserves a premium dining experience for customers.

Hamburg, February 9, 2024 – Food tech company Circus (Xetra: CA1) today announced a partnership with Uber, the platform to go anywhere and get anything, to enhance its meal delivery operations and broaden distribution channels in Germany. Germany-based Circus SE specialises in kitchen automations, disrupting the global food-service operations market with the use of advanced AI, robotics and proprietary software solutions. The partnership with Uber comes shortly after Circus launched its new consumer-facing culinary concept, which will feature direct integration with Uber Direct. The integration of Uber's white-label delivery-as-a-service, Uber Direct, merges Circus's expertise in the use of robotics and AI for the food-service industry with Uber's logistic efficiency, promising a superior dining experience for customers. Consequently, Circus adopts a more streamlined, asset-light business model, diminishing its reliance on an internal delivery fleet. Partnering with Uber allows the company to keep a constant focus on advancing its proprietary product developments in artificial intelligence and robotics. By integrating Uber's API directly into Circus's proprietary digital operating system CircusOS, the partnership facilitates an unchanged ordering process for customers. This technical synergy, achieved in a matter of weeks, exemplifies the successful cooperation between both companies' technology teams. Uber Direct is available in over 90 cities in Germany and in over 15 countries globally, presenting a long-term global rollout opportunity for Circus. Reflecting on the partnership, Nikolas Bullwinkel, CEO and co-founder of Circus, emphasized the strategic focus of the company, "Our collaboration with Uber reinforces our focus on transforming the food service industry with artificial intelligence and robotics. This partnership naturally extends our capabilities into the logistics realm, leveraging Uber's last-mile delivery expertise and freeing us from the complexities of managing this segment ourselves. The synergy between Circus's innovative approach to food technology and Uber's logistical prowess underscores our dedication to efficiency and innovation. Moreover, Uber's global presence opens up significant avenues for our expansion, directly aligning with our growth objectives."

“This partnership with Circus aligns perfectly with Uber Direct's capabilities in seamless delivery services. By combining Uber Direct's tech and logistics capabilities with Circus's innovative approach to food technology, we're set to streamline delivery processes, enhancing efficiency and customer satisfaction. We look forward to the opportunities this collaboration will bring to both our services and the customers we serve", says Moritz Bernhard, Head of Uber Direct Germany.

About Circus Group:

The Circus Group (XETRA: CA1) is transforming the food service industry with the help of intelligent automation and digitalization. From recipe creation to quality control, Circus innovates along the entire value chain. To date, around EUR 40 million in growth capital has been channeled into the Circus Group to develop the patented Circus technology, which enables an autonomous cooking process with robotics, sensor technology and artificial intelligence, to market maturity. Circus employs over 100 people from 34 nationalities at four locations. The company is headquartered in Hamburg.

About Uber Direct:



Uber Direct is Uber's (NYSE:UBER) white-label delivery-as-a-service offering that allows businesses to leverage the technology and infrastructure of Uber Eats and its delivery service partners to deliver orders placed on their own channels to their customers within minutes. Uber Direct enables local retailers to participate in the growing on-demand delivery business, eliminating the need to set up their own delivery logistics.

Contact:

Circus SE

Hongkongstr. 6

20457 Hamburg

Email: ... Press contact:

Katharina Heller

Email: ...

Phone: +49 173 305 8309 Investor Relations:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Email: ...

Phone: +49 89 125 09 03 30

