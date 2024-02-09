CBA Discusses Role Of Capital Market In Financial System In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) discussed increasing the
role of the capital market in the financial system, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the
Governor of CBA Taleh Kazimov on his official X account.
The post reads that the bank had a meeting with the heads of the
CBA, the National Depository Center, Baku Stock Exchange and
investment companies at the Central Bank.
The meeting presented macroeconomic trends, monetary conditions,
inflation, foreign exchange market situation, as well as economic
activity.
"Also, we exchanged views on the results of capital markets in
the country over the past year, increasing their role in the
financial system, and issues arising from the development strategy
of the financial sector," the post concluded.
