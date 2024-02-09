12 Killed In Poll Day Violence In Pakistan

(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, Feb 9 (IANS) At least 12 people were killed and 39 others injured in 51 militant attacks and violence on the polling day in Pakistan, local media reported.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), 12 people were killed and 39 others injured in 51 attacks in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, the Express Tribune reported.

Polling for Pakistan general election concluded on Thursday evening and the nation is awaiting as to who will form the next government.

