Scented Candles Market Size, Trends, Industry Overview, Key Players, Growth And Forecast 2024-2032

Report Highlights:

How big is the scented candles market ?

The global scented candles market size reached US$ 516.3 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 805.2 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.06% during 2024-2032.



Scented Candles are popular home decor items, known for their ability to create a pleasant ambiance and induce relaxation through their fragrances. They are made from wax and other fuel sources infused with a variety of aromatic essential oils or perfume fragrances. This market is noteworthy in various sectors, such as home decor, aromatherapy, stress relief, and gifting.

Scented Candles Market Trends:

The escalating adoption of scented candles in homes and workplaces represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the scented candles market. Advancements in fragrance extraction and blending technologies are making it more efficient and appealing to create diverse scent profiles, thereby propelling market growth. The growing global focus on self-care and wellness, combined with the increasing popularity of aromatherapy, is amplifying the demand for scented candles. Increasing consumer awareness about the potential benefits of aromatherapy and the mood-enhancing effects of certain fragrances, coupled with rising disposable incomes, is accelerating market growth. The expansion of online retail platforms, making it easy for consumers to explore and purchase a wide variety of scented candles, is stimulating the scented candles market. The rising need for creating relaxing and aesthetically pleasing environments in homes, especially amidst the increase in work-from-home arrangements, is fuelling market growth. Acceptance of scented candles, driven by their ability to enhance home ambiance and provide stress relief, is a significant market driver. Growing consciousness about the potential therapeutic benefits of essential oils is also fostering the demand for scented candles. Other factors, such as innovative packaging designs, limited edition seasonal fragrances, and the emergence of specialized candle manufacturers, are propelling market growth globally. Furthermore, the increasing trend of gifting scented candles and the rising use of scented candles in festive decorations is creating a promising market outlook.

Scented Candles Market 2024-2032 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the scented candles market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:



Bath & Body Works Inc.

Bolsius International B.V.

Bridgewater Candle Company

Candle-lite Company

Conscious Candle Company

Diptyque

Lalique Group

Mvp Group International Inc.

NEST New York, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.

Stonewall Kitchen

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

The Yankee Candle Company Inc. (Newell Brands) Thymes LLC, etc

Key Market Segmentation:



The report has segmented the scented candles market on the basis of IC type, application and region.

Breakup by Product Type:



Container-Based

Pillar Others

Breakup by Category:



Mass Premium

Breakup by Raw Material:



Paraffin Wax

Soy Wax

Beeswax Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Hypermarket and Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

