Maputo Elects New Mayor With Anti-Corruption Pledge

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Razaque Manhique, the newly elected mayor of Maputo from the Frelimo party, commits to a relentless fight against corruption.



He promises governance for Mozambique's capital city that prioritizes the people, aiming for inclusivity over his five-year term.



Upon taking office, Manhique highlighted his resolve to tackle corruption head-on, stating even top municipal leaders could be held accountable.



He follows Eneias Comiche, an experienced politician from Frelimo, after a tight race against Renamo's Venâncio Mondlane , who contested the election results.



Frelimo has led since 1975, and Renamo , starting as a rebel group, became a key opposition party, both shaping the nation's political landscape post-civil conflict.



Manhique's governance plan centers on economic growth and creating jobs.



He stresses the need to manage urban land sustainably and address the capital's transportation challenges, endorsing an inclusive management style.







At 41, Manhique, a lawyer by profession, signifies a strategic shift for Frelimo, which usually opts for more seasoned political figures for Mozambique's prime municipality.



His background includes serving as Frelimo's first secretary for Maputo City, vice president, and head of Frelimo's faction in the Maputo Municipal Assembly.



The inauguration saw 71 new members join the Maputo municipal assembly, comprising 37 from Frelimo, 30 from Renamo, and four from the MDM.



Across Mozambique, 65 new municipal leaders and assembly members took office following the sixth municipal elections on October 11.

October election outcomes

Despite opposition and civil society's challenge to the October election outcomes, Frelimo will lead 60 out of 65 municipalities.



Post-results, Renamo's call for over 50 protest marches led to clashes with police, resulting in arrests and injuries.



Renamo's claim of winning major cities like Maputo was confirmed in only four municipalities, showing a decline from its previous position.



This situation underscores the contested nature of the elections and the challenges facing Mozambique's political landscape.

