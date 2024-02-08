Mascots Of 2026 Olympic & Paralympic Games In Italy Presented

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ermines Tina and Milo will be the mascots of the 2026 Winter
Olympic and Paralympic Games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Azernews reports, citing the website of the
International Olympic Committee (IOC).
Their names are the diminutive names of the two host cities of
the Games.
"Tina, the Olympic mascot, is a creative and practical person
who lives in the city and loves to attend shows and concerts. She
is in awe of the power of beauty and its ability to transform. She
is characterized by the phrase: "Dream big!"
The Paralympic mascot Milo is a dreamer. He likes to play in the
snow, and invents musical instruments in his spare time. Despite
being born without a paw, he learned to walk using his tail. His
motto is: "Obstacles are springboards," says the description of the
mascots.
The Organizing Committee and the Italian Ministry of Education
held a competition in which school students were invited to submit
ideas for mascots. After receiving more than 1,600 applications,
two of them were shortlisted and put up for voting.
The 2026 Olympic Games will be held from February 6 to 22, and
the Paralympic Games from March 6 to March 15.
